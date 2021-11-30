Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.