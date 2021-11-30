Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $865,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.