Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

SUSA stock opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $106.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49.

