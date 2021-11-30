Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average of $161.96. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.