Bata Hits Market Capitalization of $71,376.67 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Bata has a market cap of $71,376.67 and $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded 74.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.51 or 0.00367312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

