Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.79 ($116.80).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW traded up €0.27 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €85.78 ($97.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.