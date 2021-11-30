Beam Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $68.80 million and $17.16 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 102,142,360 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

