Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00207763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.67 or 0.00682656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00069333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

