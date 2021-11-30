Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. 43,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,723. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

