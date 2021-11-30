Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,974 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.