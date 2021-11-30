Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 25,531 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,531 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf accounts for about 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.53% of Callaway Golf worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,739,832 shares of company stock worth $217,768,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. 787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

