BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 32,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,238. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,246 shares of company stock valued at $608,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in BGSF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

