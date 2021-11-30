BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $162,976.40 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $162,976.40 and approximately $551.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars.

