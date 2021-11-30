Binamon (BMON) Trading 20.4% Lower This Week

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Binamon has a total market cap of $32.46 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.90 or 0.08140124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.64 or 1.00733411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021859 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.