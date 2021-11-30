Bintex Futures (BNTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $69,017.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $110,901.70 and approximately $69,017.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.00 or 0.07997621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,067.19 or 0.99978362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

