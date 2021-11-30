Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post $186.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $478.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.76 million to $591.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $784.54 million to $914.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

