Bismuth Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $471.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003592 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016077 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,052,899 coins and its circulating supply is 22,923,309 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.