Bit-Z Token Market Capitalization Tops $26.48 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the US dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bit-Z Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00089088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

BZ is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bit-Z Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bit-Z Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.