Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,107.98

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $37,107.98 and $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00066780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00094132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.30 or 0.08025284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,144.01 or 0.99818769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.