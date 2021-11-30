BitTorrent Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $464.62 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $464.62 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00097153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009657 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006078 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003480 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

