Bitzeny 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $86,461.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.00365854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

