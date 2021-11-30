Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.78. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,434.57 and a beta of 1.05. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

