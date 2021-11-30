BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,045 shares of company stock worth $38,253,018. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.