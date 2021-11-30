BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,461.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $928.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $904.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $894.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

