BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

