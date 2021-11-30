BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

