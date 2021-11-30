BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MYN remained flat at $$14.28 during trading on Tuesday. 33,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,612. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

