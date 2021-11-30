BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
MYN remained flat at $$14.28 during trading on Tuesday. 33,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,612. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
