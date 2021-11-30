BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 153,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $116,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.