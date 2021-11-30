Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.38

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $16.61. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 58,679 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

