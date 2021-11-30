Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $134.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of BPMC traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,111. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.49.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

