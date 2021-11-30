Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $111.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

