Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 13.9% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 217,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.61. 43,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,723. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

