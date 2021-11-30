BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in November

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 46,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 855,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 135,566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

