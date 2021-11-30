BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in November

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 46,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
