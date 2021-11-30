Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

