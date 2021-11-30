Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 767 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,946,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

