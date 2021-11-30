Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

BSBK opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.07. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

