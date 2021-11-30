BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.93 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 3,984,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86. BOX has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get BOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.