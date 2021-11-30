Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,876,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.