Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

