Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IBMM opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

