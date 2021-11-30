Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 20,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 177,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.30. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

