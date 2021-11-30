Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

