Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $617,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $9,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

