Breiter Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

