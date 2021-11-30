BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the October 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,085,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBL opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

