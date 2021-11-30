Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.96

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 7644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.
In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
