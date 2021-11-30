Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.96

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 7644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.