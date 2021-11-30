Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.96

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 7644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

