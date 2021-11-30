Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.96

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 7644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.62.
In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.