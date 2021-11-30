Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 101,055 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

BMY stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.