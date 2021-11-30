Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Broadstone Acquisition worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSN opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

