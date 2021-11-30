Brokerages Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report $157.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.06 million and the highest is $158.10 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

CARS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.